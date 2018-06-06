HAMBURG, NY - In a tweet to 2 on Your Side, a viewer wrote:

@WGRZ Wondering why the route 20 project in the town of Hamburg supplied all new mailboxes and posts to the homeowners. Wonder how much time and labor was included in the proposal #YouPaidForIt — Rich Prizel (@prizel27) June 5, 2018

First, it is true that the state paid for 43 brand new mailboxes for residents along a 2.7 mile stretch of Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, as part of a recent road improvement project.

“We actually pulled in that edge line of pavement five feet on each side,” explained NYS DOT spokesperson Susan Surdej. “As a result, the mailboxes had to be relocated because they have to be accessible to the mail delivery person.”

Surdej further explained that in such cases, it is the policy of the DOT to replace mailboxes in order to make residents whole.

“When it’s our project that is changing where mailboxes have to be located, then we accept the cost and the relocation of those mailboxes under the project,” Surdej said.

Surdej confirmed it cost approximately $10,000 for the purchase and installation of mailboxes and ancillary posts, brackets, and stickers for house numbers, as well as the removal and disposal of the old mailboxes.

“It was approximately $250 per location,” she said.

The cost, derived by the contractor on the job, was built into the overall $1.6 million successful bid for the project.

Thus, the portion spent to purchase and install the mailboxes reflects six-tenths of one percent of the total project cost.

“Maybe in some instances you're paying a little more for a mailbox, and maybe in some instances you're paying a little bit less for waterline or pipe,” said Surdej. “But in the end, we award our contracts to the lowest bidder so we get the best price for the total project."

© 2018 WGRZ