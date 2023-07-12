More progress made towards Hamburger Water Tower Project

The Hamburg Town Board as made further progress towards the restoration of the water tower.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Those in favor of painting the Hamburg Water Tower to resemble a hamburger can get excited as more progress was made towards that goal at the recent Town Board meeting.

At the last meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution to conduct a structural integrity assessment of the current state of the Howard Road Water Tower.

The Hamburg Town Board came to the decision based upon an evaluation made by the town engineer and non-profit organization the Hamburger Water Tower Project.

The Hamburger Water Tower Project committee has been working to get support for the project throughout Western New York by lobbying and gaining across the state and county.

That support had slowed briefly because the committee unable to confirm the integrity of the current tower before an evaluation could happen.

In conducting an evaluation, a huge step has been taken towards transforming the water tower that is seen by many people driving on the NYS thruway and those who take exit 57.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak said, "I have been impressed with the efforts of the Hamburger Water Tower Project. They are bringing the community together to clean up an eyesore in our town. I look forward to continued partnership with the project team as we figure out the best way to proceed."

The Hamburger Water Tower Project still pledges that no tax-payer money will be used to paint the hamburger themed tower.