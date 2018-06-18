HAMBURG, NY - Officials with the Erie County Water Authority says crews are now repairing a water main break that affected some customers in the Lakeview area of the town.

The Authority says the break is located in a 48" pipe near Heltz Road and excavation work is underway as shutoff valves were used.

Some customers experienced a drop in water pressure in Monday afternoon while other customers reported no water at all.

Interim Executive Director Robert Lichtenthal tells 2 on Your Side that the authority was able to bypass the affected pipe with a backup system to restore service while repairs are being made. He says customers should notice water pressure increasing.

Authority staff and outside contractors are working overnight to repair the break. According to officials, customers should not notice any further disruption in service.

