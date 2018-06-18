HAMBURG, NY - Officials with the Erie County Water Authority says crews are now repairing a water main break that affected some customers in the Lakeview area of the town.

The Authority says the break is located in a pipe near Heltz Road and excavation work is underway as shutoff valves were used.

Some customers experienced a drop in water pressure in Monday afternoon while other customers reported no water at all.

Interim Executive Director Robert Lichtenthal tells 2 on Your Side that the authority was able to bypass the affected pipe with a backup system to restore service while repairs are being made. He says customers should notice water pressure increasing.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

