People in Western New York may have felt the ground shake a little late Sunday night following an earthquake in Ohio.

MADISON, Ohio — Channel 2 News has received reports of people in the Southtowns feeling some tremors.

People were taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night asking if Buffalo had experienced another earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey has reported that there was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Madison, Ohio around 10:45 p.m.