BLASDELL, NY - The Buffalo Coast Guard was called to Woodlawn Beach in Blasdell Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire on the water.

The Coast Guard says the call came in at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, off Woodlawn Beach on Lake Erie.

Five people were aboard when the fire began, and all went into the water to avoid the flames, where they were then picked up by nearby boaters.

As far as injuries, only one minor burn was reported.

Coast Guard Buffalo says the boat was "substantially damaged" by the fire, which was put out by Hamburg Fire.

The boat was brought back to shore by Lake Erie Salvage Towing.

