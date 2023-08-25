15-year-old dies following Hamburg accident earlier this week

Two serious accidents took place Sunday night in Hamburg, and now both are deadly.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A serious accident that took place in Hamburg earlier this week has claimed the life of a teenager.

On Friday, Hamburg Police announced that a 15-year-old had died after being in a crash late Sunday night. This crash happened shortly after a woman, Casey Nolder, 26, was killed while riding an electric scooter at the intersection of Scranton Road and South Park Avenue.

Shortly before midnight, Hamburg Police were called to McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive for an accident. Police say a Subaru station wagon with three people in the vehicle was struck by a van in the intersection.

The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru and a 15-year-old passenger were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 15-year-old who has died has been identified as Clair Rybij of Hamburg.

A third passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

These accidents remain under investigation by the Town of Hamburg Police Accident Investigation Unit.