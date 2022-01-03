Hamburg woman says her family is planning to leave Ukraine on Wednesday

Olena Bowen has four brothers, each of them with their own family, and many extended family members still in Ukraine.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Olena Bowen moved from Ukraine to Buffalo in October 2000.

Her mother came to the states 5 years later but Bowen has countless other family members still in Ukraine.

"My mom has four more kids. Each of my brothers has a family," Bowen said.

While she hasn't seen them in almost 20 years, she has remained in touch, now even more so with Russia invading.

Her brother Vitalyy continues to send her updates including the most recent one showing the crawlspace where he, his wife and their four kids are taking shelter during bombings.

"I'm not (ready), I'm emotional now, to work. I can't focus on what I would need to do in my work because of all these calls and all this thinking, I just I feel horrid, the worst," Bowen said.

Bowen asks her family to leave every day and get to Poland.

She says they hope to leave what was once their peaceful neighborhood on Wednesday, but getting in the car for an almost 11-hour trip comes with challenges.

"The reason why my brother is scared is because he says one car left to go towards Poland and someone started shooting and bombed his car," Bowen said.

Bowen also has a cousin who is a government worker and can't leave Ukraine, but walked ten miles to get her son to the Poland-Ukraine border so he could get to safety.

As Russia targets more areas populated with civilians, Bowen just hopes she can see her family again someday.