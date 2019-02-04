The Hamburg Town Board voted 3-2 on Monday night to relinquish control of Woodlawn Beach State Park back to the state.

In January, town supervisor James Shaw sent a letter to Erie County seeking money to help with the upkeep of the park, which the town took over from the state.

Shaw said the town lost $500,000 running it in recent years.

Hamburg's lease expires at the end of this year.

