Hamburg Water Rescue Unit adds a new boat to the fleet

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Water Rescue Unit has officially added a new boat to the fleet.

Marine 1 was dedicated and wet down for the first time on Sunday morning. The community has been working for 10 years to replace the town's 35-year-old rescue boat, and now it finally has.

The 28-foot metal shark courageous boat is now officially in service for water rescue operations across New York State and southern Ontario.

"Over the last 36 years, boats have changed, weather patterns have changed, the calls we go out on are getting worse and worse conditions, and stuff like that, so the boat, number one, is for the safety of my crews," said Ron Klimowicz, the chief of operations for Hamburg Water Rescue.