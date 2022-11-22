Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department holding Bills ticket giveaway for people who shovel out fire hydrants

The rules are pretty simple, first find a fire hydrant in the district that is buried and then dig it out.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you are interested in free tickets to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Dec. 18 against the Miami Dolphins, get your shovels out.

The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department is in need of your help, and is holding a Bills ticket giveaway in exchange.

Take a look at the map in the Facebook post from the fire department linked below for some of the fire hydrants.

Once you find one, take a selfie before and after. Then post both photos on the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Departments Facebook.

There is no limit to entries, fire hydrants must be dug out and posted to the page by Thanksgiving at noon.