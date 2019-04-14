BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hamburg Town Board is considering a moratorium on shopping centers.

It's meant to stop any plans to expand or approve new plazas from being built.

Supervisor James Shaw says he's seen too many vacant spaces and that he wants to fill out the current shopping centers before making new ones.

The ban would last six months.

The town board will is holding a public meeting on the issue Monday.

