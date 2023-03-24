Hamburg skatepark renderings to be displayed Friday

On Friday night, people will get the chance to see renderings of proposed designs for the new park, which will be located on Electric Avenue.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Plans for a new skatepark in Hamburg are moving forward.

That's happening from 7 to 9 p.m. at Michael's Catering and Banquets.

The Hamburg Skatepark Project and Pillar Design Studios representatives will be at the event to answer questions about the design and receive feedback.