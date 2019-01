HAMBURG, N.Y. — The town of Hamburg is once again looking for help when it comes to covering the costs of Woodlawn Beach State Park.

Town Supervisor James Shaw sent a letter to Erie County for some money to help with upkeep of the park, which the town took over from the state.

Shaw says the town lost $500,000 running it in recent years.

Its lease runs through the end of this year, but a decision could be made as early as next month on whether or not to keep running it past 2019.