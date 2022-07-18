Hamburg recieves $50,000 to build skate park

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg skate park is receiving $50,000 from Erie County completing its $250,000 fundraising goal.
The park got a $250,000 match from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to build the skate park.
The Tony Hawk's Foundation, the Skate Park Project, drew up plans for a 10-thousand square foot skate park to be built on Electric Avenue.
"The placement of the skate park is right in the middle of town. And it's close to a very residential neighborhood, it's close to some rental units in town, so it's going to be well situated for kids and families to enjoy for years to come," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said.
The Town of Hamburg officials said they plan to break ground on the project next spring.