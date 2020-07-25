Hamburg rally shows support for local police departments

One of the organizers says the rally wasn't promoted on social media because they didn't want protesters to show up.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In Buffalo and many places across the country, people have protested and voiced their concerns over their police departments.

But on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg, some residents say they wanted to show their support for men and women who put on a badge everyday.

One of the organizers says the rally wasn't promoted on social media because they didn't want protesters to show up.

"We want to take away from the negativity because there's so much negativity broadcast all the time," Hamburg resident Mary Gaca said. "You don't see enough of the people that are in support and don't want all of this nonsense going on."