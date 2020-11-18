Hamburg Police rescue kittens tossed in culvert

The kittens appear to be in good health, according to police.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police officers stumbled upon quite a surprise Tuesday, while investigating a shoplifting incident at Wegmans.

Police were searching a culvert on McKinley Parkway for stolen merchandise that may have been discarded during the incident, but instead discovered a bag that contained two discarded kittens.

Hamburg Police then reached out to a local cat adoption shelter, the Ten Lives Club, who immediately took in the kittens and provided medical care. The kittens appear to be in good health, according to police. However, the department added that the kittens most likely would not have survived much longer with being left alone in the cold.

"We as a department and community are grateful to have such dedicated people like those at Ten Lives Club that are able to provide us assistance when the calls aren’t quite what we are used to," the police department said in a post on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, the Town of Hamburg Police Department also put out a reminder to pet owners to properly surrender animals if you're unable to provide care.