Hamburg Police officer steps in to help woman caught shoplifting birthday presents for child

Officer Bret McCabe used his own money to purchase a birthday gift for a 5-year-old child after the mother was accused of shoplifting from a Town of Hamburg store.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg Police officer is being recognized for a random act of kindness that occurred over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Hamburg Police Department, Officer Bret McCabe responded to a call Saturday where a woman was accused of shoplifting from a Town of Hamburg store.

The woman had two children with her — one of whom was celebrating their fifth birthday. Police say among the alleged stolen items were birthday gifts for the child.

Following this discovery, Officer McCabe went into the store and used his own money to purchase a gift for the child so they could enjoy a present on their birthday.

The Town of Hamburg Police Department applauds the actions of their officer, saying Officer McCabe "embodies the values of the Hamburg Police Department."

The Facebook post went on to say, "Stories of officers' random acts of care and compassion happen more than many know. They deserve to be told. We are proud to call Officer McCabe one of our own."