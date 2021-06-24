Hamburg Police looking to talk to woman about stabbing at Hamburg Red Roof Inn

HAMBURG, N.Y. — One woman was stabbed and police are looking to talk to another woman following an incident inside a room at the Camp Rd. Red Roof Inn in Hamburg.
Police got the call a little after 10 a.m. Thursday.
They say Stormy Fields, 26, was last seen on foot in the Hamburg/Orchard Park area. She's described as 5'4" tall with brown eyes.
If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to call the Hamburg Police Confidential Tipline at 649-6111 x 2847 or the department's non-emergency number at 648-5111.