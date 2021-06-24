Hamburg Police looking to talk to woman about stabbing at Hamburg Red Roof Inn

Police say a female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — One woman was stabbed and police are looking to talk to another woman following an incident inside a room at the Camp Rd. Red Roof Inn in Hamburg.

Police got the call a little after 10 a.m. Thursday.

They say Stormy Fields, 26, was last seen on foot in the Hamburg/Orchard Park area. She's described as 5'4" tall with brown eyes.