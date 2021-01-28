Hamburg Police looking for public's help in identifying person allegedly involved in a hit and run accident

Police say they want to question the individual regarding a hit and run that happened at Tim Horton’s on Camp Rd.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are looking for help in identifying someone they want to question regarding a hit and run incident.

The video show an individual with lighter colored hair, wearing a black and gray coat, and blue jeans. In the video, the person is also wearing dark colored shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Police show a grey-colored four-door truck outside of the restaurant in the video.

