Hamburg Police investigate several overnight accidents, including one fatal

One person has died in one accident and four people were injured in another accident.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police say they are investigating several accidents overnight, including two serious accidents.

The first one happened just after 10pm at the intersection of Scranton Road and South Park Avenue.



Police say they responded to a report of a 26-year-old woman on an electric scooter that was hit by a vehicle. The woman was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she later died.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

Shortly before midnight, Hamburg Police were called to another accident at McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive. Police say a Subaru station wagon with three people in the vehicle were struck by a van in the intersection.

The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru and a 15-year old passenger were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

A third passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details are being released at this time.