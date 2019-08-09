HAMBURG, N.Y. — A 77-year-old Hamburg man was killed Saturday morning in the McKinley Mall parking lot, according to the Town of Hamburg Police Department.

A 51-year-old West Seneca man was driving on the mall's ring road when the driver struck several curbs and a parked car. Police say the impact of the accident caused the parked car to collide with a pedestrian in front of the Savers parking lot.

The Hamburg man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver was also taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver may have suffered a medical event, which resulted in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

