Hamburg photographer recognized by Assemblyman Sean Ryan

When the Pride Flag in front of her photography studio was stolen and burned, Deanna Kroll-Haeick and her wife bought some to give away to the community.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg business-owner was recognized early Thursday morning for her efforts to spread kindness in her community.

Deanna Kroll-Haeick received a proclamation from New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan to "thank them for their courage and resilience."

Kroll-Haeick owns a photography studio, DeaLea Photography, and had a Pride flag hanging in front as a way to honor Pride Month in June. The flag was taken from in front of the business and later found burned in a neighborhood park.

Deanna and her wife Katya decided to use the incident as an opportunity. They purchased pride flags and placed them outside of the photography studio for anyone to come and take.

As more attention was brought to their story, more people contacted them.

Deanna says some of them wanted to know where they could get their own large flags and others wanted to give them more to give away.

"It just happened so organically and so and we’re so thankful for it and we were able to just continue that on and being able to do more than 500 flags," she told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Deanna and Katya say they've been contacted by a number of people, some they did not know. Many of them are having conversations with people about what struggles are happening in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Both women said they mostly wanted to set an example for their two young sons.

"When you just break that issue down that flag represents love. That flag represents happiness for everybody and that was one of the biggest things that we wanted to show."