Hamburg IDA approves nearly $6 million in tax incentives for Amazon project

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In a meeting Tuesday evening, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency (IDA) approved nearly $6 million in tax breaks for Amazon to build a new facility along the waterfront.

The $47 million warehouse and distribution facility would be located on 62 acres at the Lake Erie Commerce Center at the intersections of Lake Shore and Bayview roads.

Town of Hamburg Supervisor Jim Shaw spoke with 2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck a few weeks ago about the project and said the industrial zoned land is ideal for the new facility.

While the Hamburg IDA approved tax incentives for the project, it was not a unanimous vote. The tax incentives were approved by a vote of 5-3, and some board members who opposed the tax breaks questioned the quality of jobs that Amazon would bring.

It's a controversial approval since several local leaders including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have spoke out against it.

