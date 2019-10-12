HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Town Board voted Monday night for Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ted Casey to surrender his town vehicle. The board says Casey violated a policy in regards to town owned vehicles on more than one occasion.

Last year Casey was caught on camera driving his town vehicle in Philadelphia and was ticketed for running a red light. Casey said he used the vehicle to respond to an emergency situation involving his daughter.

The board said Casey’s vehicle was again being used against policy when it was photographed at a movie theater in Orchard Park.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw says Casey must surrender his Ford Expedition to Hamburg Town Hall by Friday. If Casey fails to surrender the vehicle, the Town of Hamburg Police Department has been directed to take possession of it.

The board says the highway superintendent is only permitted to drive town vehicles during regular business hours for business.

Casey says the ruling is“political pettiness."

