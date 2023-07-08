Hamburg Garden, Art and Chalk walks take place Saturday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many of the sights and smells of Hamburg were on display this weekend.
Both the Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk and the Hamburg Garden Walk took place on Saturday.
The Garden Walk has been taking place since 2005. Based out of Memorial Park, visitors can pick up a map there and then bike or walk to the various gardens and public spaces that are on the tour.
The Garden Walk will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Village of Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk also began on Saturday.
In addition to beautiful art there is restaurants, music, and raffles.
People interested in checking it out can also see the artwork on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.