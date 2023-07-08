x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hamburg Garden, Art and Chalk walks take place Saturday

Both the Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk and the Hamburg Garden Walk took place on Saturday and will continue through Sunday.
Credit: WGRZ Ben Read

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many of the sights and smells of Hamburg were on display this weekend.

Both the Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk and the Hamburg Garden Walk took place on Saturday.

The Garden Walk has been taking place since 2005. Based out of Memorial Park, visitors can pick up a map there and then bike or walk to the various gardens and public spaces that are on the tour. 

The Garden Walk will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village of Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk also began on Saturday. 

In addition to beautiful art there is restaurants, music, and raffles.

People interested in checking it out can also see the artwork on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Team 2's Carl Lam has your evening forecast for July 8

Before You Leave, Check This Out