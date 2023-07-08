Hamburg Garden, Art and Chalk walks take place Saturday

Both the Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk and the Hamburg Garden Walk took place on Saturday and will continue through Sunday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many of the sights and smells of Hamburg were on display this weekend.

Both the Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk and the Hamburg Garden Walk took place on Saturday.

The Garden Walk has been taking place since 2005. Based out of Memorial Park, visitors can pick up a map there and then bike or walk to the various gardens and public spaces that are on the tour.

The Garden Walk will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village of Hamburg Art & Chalk Walk also began on Saturday.

In addition to beautiful art there is restaurants, music, and raffles.