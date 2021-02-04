Hamburg Gaming expands gaming hours

Normal gaming operating hours will resume Monday, April 5 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. daily.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Beginning Monday, April 5, Hamburg Gaming will be expanding its operating hours for its gaming floor.

Normal gaming operating hours will be 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. daily. Hamburg Gaming will operate at 25% capacity as allowed by the New York State guidelines.

The Blue Ribbon Grill and Bar will offer a full menu and seating, as well as takeout until 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. No food or beverage service is allowed on the gaming floor per New York State guidelines.

“We’ve had a great response from our patrons since reopening in September, and now they’ll have more time to visit as we get back to normal hours,” said Rob Puhalski, general manager of Hamburg Gaming. “We’re continuing our Play It Safe health and safety program to help ensure everyone has a great time while staying safe.”