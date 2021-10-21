Festival of Lights to return to Hamburg Fairgrounds

The annual holiday spectacle will brighten up the season starting Dec. 1 and will run every night except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Christmas season will be here before you know it and an annual favorite event is back to delight families for another year.

The Festival of Lights Drive Thru at the Hamburg Fairgrounds will take place every night starting Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

New displays will be featured along the route, including 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels. This year, the fairgrounds has teamed up with the Field Twins, winners of the Great Christmas Light Fight, to incorporate their pieces into the show.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle (plus fees) and will be sold online starting on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. When buying your tickets, you must select the night you would like to attend. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each night in an effort to help reduce wait times and create a more enjoyable experience.