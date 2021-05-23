Safety issues over Route 75 curve raised by Hamburg business owner

While the Sunday morning incident also involved reckless driving and high speed, this businessman says he's getting frustrated with the situation.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another serious crash in a rather notorious stretch of Route 75 in Hamburg has one properly owner in the town calling for safety solutions.

Bill Sim told 2 On Your Side photojournalist Catie Brown, "When I pulled in this morning -- I know all the officers in town from being here for so long -- first thing he said is, 'You're the worst corner in the Town of Hamburg.' "

Sim says frustrated police said that to him as he arrived at his Southtowns Fireplaces and Stoves business property at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Camp Road, which is also State Route 75.

Sim found police inspecting a crumpled white sedan, which left the road and smashed into two now seriously damaged large trees, which may have to be removed.

Hamburg Police will only say that the situation is under investigation. But Sim and another neighbor says the accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday after an apparent police pursuit of the speeding vehicle -- really speeding.

Sim says: "From what I heard, the guy was coming down Camp Road 100 miles an hour. He didn't know that the turn was there, and so he kind of went straight, and then he had a blowout."

The careening car apparently struck a concrete slab and literally got launched into the trees with a loud boom, waking the neighborhood at 6:15 a.m. The driver miraculously survived.

Another neighbor, Chris Vieniek, added: "I don't know how the guy walked out of there. He was able to walk to the ambulance, so I was shocked at that."

But Sim is shocked at how many times this happened with the apparently unanticipated curve in the road right near St. Francis High School.

"Over the period of the last 10 years, I've probably had five or six. I've had my building hit. I've had tons of pellets knocked over numerous times. They've just got to do something with this corner. It's very, very dangerous."