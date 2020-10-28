'Halloween on Transit' set for Thursday at the Transit Drive-In

Family-friendly event will include food trucks, costume contest and laser light show.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Families still looking for fun, and safe activities for their kids to take part in this Halloween can head to the Transit Drive-In Thursday night.

Kaleida Health will host "Halloween on Transit" starting at 5:30 PM. The event will include food trucks, a laser light show along with a showing of the Disney movie "Coco". A costume contest that will take place at 6:30. Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the cutest, scariest and most creative costumes.