Halloween giveaway for kids on Fillmore Avenue Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids in East Buffalo got to celebrate Halloween a little early this weekend.

There was a community Halloween party at the CAO Rafi Greene Resource Center on Fillmore Avenue Sunday.

Visitors were able to pick out free costumes, candy, pumpkins and more.

"I think it's important that our block clubs show that we support our kids around here," said Samantha White, the vice president of the Box Avenue Block Club. "We did it last year, we're doing it again this year. And God willing, we'll be able to raise enough funds to do it next."

CAO community crisis specialist Marshaun Quinniey added, "Many people appreciate it, take a look. I'm pretty sure there's some people out there that are still leery after May 14th. But through building relationships, that's the first step towards repairing the hurt and damage and many of the things that need such support."