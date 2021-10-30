Halloween Eve: fun things to do around WNY

Looking to get a head start on the holiday? Check out these Halloween happenings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you or your kids can't wait until Sunday, there are quite a few things going on Saturday to help you get a jump start on celebrating Halloween.

From Noon until 5 PM the Eastern Hills Mall will host 'Mall-O-Ween'. Guests attending will get a trick-or-treat bag with a $2 donation per child with all proceeds benefiting The Hope Project of WNY. It's a local organization which provides basic necessities to struggling families and individuals at no cost.

Then use those bags to trick or treat throughout the mall with participating merchants taking part identified by an orange pumpkin flyer in the window. There will also be a costume contest, special vendors and crafters, games, a basket raffle and festive photo opportunities.

Who doesn't love a parade? The Town of Tonawanda will hold a Halloween Reverse Parade at Lincoln Park from 1-3 PM. This is the second year for the drive-through trick-or-treating event. In this format, the entertainment is stationary and spectators drive past in their car.

"We'll have Halloween decorations and music throughout the park, and some of the participating groups and organizations will be here in costume or with decorated vehicles," said Councilman and Chairman of the Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee Carl Szarek. Many of the participating organizations – including the local fire departments, Highway Department, and Water Department – will have their trucks on site, which kids always love to see.

The South Line Volunteer Fire Company holds its Halloween Parade at 6:30 starting from the fire hall located at 1049 French Rd.

A Spookless Family Skate will take place from 5-9 PM at Canalside.

The Fusion Dance Studio will turn up the volume on Halloween Eve by performing their 5th Annual Thriller flash mob at 8:30 and 9:30 PM on West Mohawk and Franklin Sts. in Buffalo in front of Osteria 166. The event will take place rain or shine.