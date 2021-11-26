Half of NY's $2.4B in rent aid held up 6 months after launch

Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover months of back rent for tenants.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover months of back rent for tenants.

New York cautioned this month that the $2.4 billion set aside for rental relief will likely not cover additional applicants, and closed the program to most new applications.

The fund has dispersed $1 billion as of Nov. 19. But another $1 billion has remained held up for months in part because of tens of thousands of incomplete applications submitted by tenants from June through September.