Hawley cancels Patriot Trip to D.C. due to rising COVID infections

The trip was scheduled to take place mid-September and bring veterans to landmarks and historical sites.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia assemblyman's annual trip to Washington D.C. for veterans is cancelled this year.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley announced on Friday that he is cancelling the Patriot Trip because of rising COVID-19 cases. The trip would have taken veterans to various historical sites and landmarks in the Washington D.C. area.

Hawley cites the increase in delta variant cases in both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals as a reason he cancelled the trip.

“Having to cancel a trip that means so much to veterans, their families, and me was an incredibly difficult decision, but ultimately the well-being of veterans and their families has to be our top priority,” Hawley said.

“Amidst the spread of COVID-19, it is also very difficult to know for certain that planned destinations will be reasonably accessible. Ultimately, however, the thought of even a single veteran or one of their loved ones falling seriously ill is what caused me to have to make this difficult decision, because their well-being is more important than any event.”