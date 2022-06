Plans call for a Mediterranean-Afghan fusion menu, said Sam Islam, who is developing the restaurant with four partners.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bar in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood is about to have a second life.

Halal Feast O is set to open later this summer at 3264 Main St., the former Third Base.

Plans call for a Mediterranean-Afghan fusion menu, said Sam Islam, who is developing the restaurant with four partners.