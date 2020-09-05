BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity is going digital once again - this time to welcome a new family home.

Yasmin and Robert Santiago, and their three children, were welcomed into a new house at 56 Lawrence Place in Buffalo at 10 a.m.

Typically, Habitat for Humanity throws a celebration with the community and the new homebuyers. This year, they're using Zoom to give a tour of the space and hear from the Santiagos.

The Santiagos have contributed over 400 hours of "sweat equity" towards their home, and have been part of Habitat for Humanity since 2018.

“The need for a safe, decent home is more pressing than ever,” said Teresa Bianchi, Habitat Buffalo’s Executive Director.

“The pandemic is a reminder of how important our homes are. There are many families in our community living in unsafe conditions, in homes filled with lead, mold, or asbestos. It makes our work more urgent," Bianchi added.

You can join the Zoom call by clicking here.

