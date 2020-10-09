Habitat for Humanity finishes 2 new homes in Fruit Belt district

Low-income families will be able to buy them through the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, which partnered with Habitat for Humanity on the project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Habitat for Humanity just finished two new homes on Rose Street and held a blessing on Thursday morning.

Low-income families will be able to buy them through the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, which partnered with Habitat for Humanity on the project.

Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen says it's a big opportunity to improve the community there.

"I just talked to a long-term resident, Liz Kennedy, who has lived on this street for many years, didn't want to move off of this street, didn't move off of this street, and is elated to have what was empty lots and at times dilapidated homes turned into affordable homes so she can have neighbors who are homeowners," he said.

Pridgen says the land trust is planning more of these projects in the near future.