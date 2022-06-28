Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home on Wende Street

The house was built in partnership with Erie 1 BOCES.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local family is now calling Buffalo's Bailey Green Neighborhood home following a dedication by Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated the rehabbed home on Wende Street to its new owners Monday morning. The house was built in partnership with Erie 1 BOCES.

According to Habitat for Humanity, students helped complete the house by doing things like framing, drywall, electric and plumbing. The house was then finished by Habitat Buffalo volunteers after it was transferred onto a pre-poured foundation.

While Habitat for Humanity builds homes all over Western New York, houses like this one in Buffalo's Bailey Green Neighborhood are a special focus for them.

"Well we can build all across Erie County. But we know that East Buffalo has been historically disinvested. Folks have left this community. Stores have left this community. And so we see ourselves as a big part of this neighborhoods revitalization," said Stephanie Lawson, director of development and communications at Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.

Habitat for Humanity says the cost for them to build a new home has gone up in the past two years because of supply shortages, but they never have a shortage of volunteers to help put it all together.