BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Habitat for Humanity Buffalo home was dedicated on Saturday in the Masten-Cold Springs area.

The new house is located on Winslow Avenue in Buffalo.

M&T Bank and Kaleida Health funded the new house, and their employees have been building the house all year long, with a total of 500 volunteers.

"It makes better business sense to keep our resources in one neighborhood, and it does help the families when they move in to have that support," saod Teresa Bianchi, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

"And the neighbors here, they are looking forward to having new houses, and new neighbors, and putting taxes back on the tax roll with each house that we build here."

Habitat for Humanity is also about building community, and there are more homes and projects to come in the Masten area.

