Habitat for Humanity Buffalo holds "Women Build Week" ahead of Mother's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is getting harder and harder to afford a home here in Western New York and across the country. And this week dozens of local women are trying to help make it a little easier.
Decked out in pink and armed with power tools, these women are building two homes for local families through Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.
It's all part of the "Women Build Week." It is an annual event leading up to Mothers Day.
"This is a really empowering week. Folks are walking away learning skills they just didn't have coming in. The great thing about Habitat is that you don't have to know how to swing a hammer to volunteer. We'll teach you everything you need to know. So we invite folks to come out, especially during Women Build Week, and to gain a new skill. They might be framing a home or hanging siding or hanging drywall or painting, installing carpet or hardwood or tile or cabinets. Whatever the work is that day is what we will be doing and the folks who volunteer they are gaining a skill set that's transferable. They can take that home and apply it to their own lives," said Stephanie Lawson, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.
The selected homeowners are also putting in work. They have spent about 400 hours at the build site. They also pay off the mortgage with affordable payments through the program.
Finishing touches will be made to the two homes before they are handed over to local families this fall.