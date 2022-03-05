Habitat for Humanity Buffalo holds "Women Build Week" ahead of Mother's Day

"This is a really empowering week. Folks are walking away learning skills they just didn't have coming in. The great thing about Habitat is that you don't have to know how to swing a hammer to volunteer. We'll teach you everything you need to know. So we invite folks to come out, especially during Women Build Week, and to gain a new skill. They might be framing a home or hanging siding or hanging drywall or painting, installing carpet or hardwood or tile or cabinets. Whatever the work is that day is what we will be doing and the folks who volunteer they are gaining a skill set that's transferable. They can take that home and apply it to their own lives," said Stephanie Lawson, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.