Habitat for Humanity Buffalo dedicates 'House That Beer Built'

Construction on the rehabbed home started in 2020. It was built with volunteers from different breweries across the Western New York region, hence the name.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a nearly two-year delay, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo dedicated the "House That Beer Built" on Saturday.

A virtual and in-person tour was held Saturday when they celebrated the home's completion and the King family moving in.

"We are just so happy and excited about this process it's been a long time coming and now we can actually touch it," the family said.

The project was put on pause because of the COVID pandemic and was then faced with labor and material shortages when the project picked back up again.

The King family put in more than 400 hours of sweat equity to complete the home. More than 30 local bars, breweries, and distillers participated in the build.