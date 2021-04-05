Habitat Buffalo hosting 'Women Build Week'

This is the first major build event hosted by Habitat Buffalo since the pandemic hit and forced the organization to stop hosting volunteers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This whole week Habitat for Humanity Buffalo is taking part in Women Build Week. It's part of a national campaign to bring women to the construction site.

This is the first major build event hosted by Habitat Buffalo since the pandemic hit and forced the organization to stop hosting volunteers. And throughout this week, more than 100 women volunteers will be taking part in two different projects in the Masten neighborhood.

While some women may be hesitant to volunteer in the construction world, Habitat's director of development and communications ensures you that's nothing to worry about.

Today we kicked off Women Build Week with our pals from @BENLIC_, @CityofBuffalo, & @EmpireStateDev! It’s been a year since we’ve been able to host a big build event & we are thrilled to get back into the swing of things with the fabulous women who will be volunteering this week! pic.twitter.com/3LICtNw7Rx — Habitat Buffalo (@HabitatBuffalo) May 4, 2021

"A lot of women might not be comfortable coming out if they've never done this before," said Stephanie Lawson, director of development and communications."You don't need to know how to build a house. We'll teach you how to do that. You just have to be willing to learn.

"Depending on what project you're working on today, we'll give you all the tools, all the supervision, and all the training you're going to need."