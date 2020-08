Gov. Cuomo said on a conference call Friday that gyms will be receiving reopening guidance next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An update on gym reopenings across the state will come Monday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo said on a conference call Friday that gyms will be receiving re-opening guidance next week.

Update on gyms: @NYGovCuomo announced guidance on gyms will be released Monday. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 14, 2020

Gyms have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.