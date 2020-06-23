Gyms, malls not included in Phase 4

During a press conference Tuesday in Western New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced gyms may not reopen in Phase 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As New York State continues to reopen in phases, we're learning more information about what is and what is not included in Phase 4.

During a press conference Tuesday in Western New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced gyms and malls may not reopen in Phase 4.

"Not everything will be out," Hochul said. "So if you see a category that does not fit, it's possible that it's not going to make Phase 4. But I also want people to know that the after Phase 4, we won't be having official phases anymore. But the categories or entities or industries that have not been addressed, will be continued to be studied. And that information will be forthcoming on a different basis for gyms and health clubs."

Instead she says the focus will be on cultural institutions and larger gatherings in open spaces. The lieutenant governor also says that Phase 4 will have sub-phases, which means not all businesses expecting to open in Phase 4 will open right away.

Hochul also announced that New York State will release more information about Phase 4 sometime Tuesday evening on the state's website.