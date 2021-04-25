Grover Cleveland Golf Course to reopen Monday

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying the golf course will be 'open for play' on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news for golfers: the Grover Cleveland Golf Course is set to open for the season this week.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying the golf course will be "open for play" on Monday. Poloncarz added that the drainage work the Erie County Parks conducted last year is "working perfectly."

Erie County had originally hoped to open the Grover Cleveland Golf Course and the Elma Meadows Golf Course last week, but snow and rain interfered with that plan.

There's no word yet on when the Elma Meadows Golf Course will reopen.

As for other golf courses in the area, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced back in March that golf courses were set to open on May 1, but that could change depending on the weather. Season passes are currently available for purchase.

Attention Golfers: Grover Cleveland GC will OPEN for play tomorrow! The drainage work @ErieCountyParks did last year is working perfectly. In prior years the fairways in the pictures of 2, 5 and 14 would be under water. Great job by Parks, @ErieCoDEP & @faerysgolf! New flags too. pic.twitter.com/4MDyv6b9yK — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 25, 2021

Season passes for the Cazenovia, Delaware, and South Park golf courses can be purchased at the course golf shops on the weekends in April or on the conservancy's website.

"As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back to all three of Buffalo’s courses within the Olmsted park system," said Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's executive director.

In the Town of Tonawanda, the Brighton Golf Course and the Sheridan Golf Course officially opened for the season earlier this month.