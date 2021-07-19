Group to skydive over Niagara Falls Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We're in for quite a show above the Cataract City.
A group of skydivers will be jumping out a plane over Niagara Falls Tuesday at 6 p.m. According to Skydive The Falls, the group will be making history by being the world's first skydive over Niagara Falls.
The ride will be a 14,000 foot jump that will end in the Sheraton Hotel parking lot on the American side of Niagara Falls.
Monday on 2 On Your Side's Town Hall Michael Wooten and Kate Welshofer spoke with Jason Berger, co-owner of Skydive the Falls, about Tuesday's event. You can watch the full interview with Berger below: