Group to skydive over Niagara Falls Tuesday

A group of skydivers will make the world's first skydive over Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We're in for quite a show above the Cataract City.

A group of skydivers will be jumping out a plane over Niagara Falls Tuesday at 6 p.m. According to Skydive The Falls, the group will be making history by being the world's first skydive over Niagara Falls.

The ride will be a 14,000 foot jump that will end in the Sheraton Hotel parking lot on the American side of Niagara Falls.