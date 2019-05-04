BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group will be coming to Western New York this summer with an effort to help 100 families.

The announcement came Friday from a group called "Eight Days of Hope."

This July, they're going to spend eight days fixing homes for those 100 families in the city's University District for free.

They've already fixed 5,200 homes around the country usually after natural disasters.

"We believe that there are people in Buffalo that need assistance. They have nowhere to turn. We're going to be doing some roofing, some painting, some electrical work, plumbing, flooring, landscaping, we're going to clean out gutters," said Steve Tybor, co-founder of Eight Days of Hope.

You can apply to have your house fixed until May 1 on their website where you can also sign up to volunteer.

They say they plan to do this again next year in another neighborhood here in Western New York.