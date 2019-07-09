BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 20 people received a flyer earlier in the week, claiming the KKK had plans to assemble at the Lewiston Peach Festival.

Police later determined the letter most likely came from an individual with an agenda rather than an organization.

But some community members are still voicing their concerns.

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to enjoy the Peach Festival, which went smoothly.

But one activist group is still trying to send their message that any form of white supremacy will not be tolerated.

A group called Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, came to Peach Festival with hopes of talking to those in attendance about putting an end to white supremacy.

They came with these flyers reading, "We Must Love and Protect Each Other."

Although group members know there's a good chance the original flyers did not actually come from the KKK, they still say it's important to take a stand.

When 2 On Your Side spoke to police earlier this week, they said security is already in place for the event and that a protest wouldn't be able to take place in Academy Park, since the festival privately operated.

Organizers of the Peach Festival said they definitely increased security for the event in response to those flyers.

RELATED: Racist mailers say KKK will be at Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston on Saturday

RELATED: So sweet: Niagara County Peach Festival swings into weekend

RELATED: Niagara County Peach Fest reveals changes for annual events