TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The shutdown of Tonawanda Coke has been complete since October, but the drama surrounding the plant continues.



The Town and City of Tonawanda, Town of Grand Island, and Citizen Science Community Resources will hold a meeting at noon Wednesday.



In a short news release, CSCR's board president said that people who have been fighting for clean air and justice are being left out of community projects/studies led by the University at Buffalo and are being excluded from receiving a portion of fine money.



Back in January, a university-led research team released a report that said some of the soil around the now shuttered plant is contaminated with a variety of toxic chemicals.

The affected areas include two spots near the plant in the Town and City of Tonawanda. Contamination was also found across the Niagara River in a section of Grand Island, as well as two public schools.



Over the years Tonawanda Coke had been fined millions of dollars for violating the Clean Air Act and was ordered to pay millions more to fund impact and environmental studies.



The meeting is being held in the council chambers in the municipal building on Delaware in Kenmore.

