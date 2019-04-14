BUFFALO, N.Y. — The group Road to Recovery is holding a rally on the steps of St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

It begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.

At that same time, Bishop Richard Malone will be inside the church leading Mass.

The group wants answers for the current clergy abuse scandal.

In Orchard Park, abuse victims will get some help on Sunday. "The Pain Remains" is being held at St. Bernadette Church in Orchard Park.

A panel of mental health and crisis services experts want to hear from victims and relatives of victims.

They want to help both get past the horrors of abuse and tell them about the resources available to them.

It's free and open to the public. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

